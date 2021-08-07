PIL filed in Supreme Court to promote diet healing, naturopathy and Ayurveda

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to the Ayush Ministry for promoting naturopathy, acupressure and promote diet healing science of Ayurveda to the common people.

The plea filed by an advocate, Shailendra Mani Tripathi also sought to establish parameters for products to qualify to be labelled as Ayurvedic, as all kinds of chemicals are being sold in the name of Ayurvedic or Herbal products.

The plea also urged the top court to issue a direction to the Ayush Ministry to focus on all streams of traditional systems of health equally, as streams like naturopathy and acupressure etc are being eclipsed by excessive commercialisation of Ayurveda.

The petitioner also contended the Union government should be directed to establish parameters for products to qualify to be labelled as Ayurvedic.

He said the government should also be directed to increase the budget for AYUSH and to establish separate branches of Meditation and Shathkarma and research institutes.

He also asked the Centre to establish Ayush TV Channel to promote naturopathy, yoga and meditation to the masses.

"The ancient wellness systems and medical sciences available in India have the potential to fight pandemics like Covid-19. Immunity can be increased manifold by practicing Yoga, Naturopathy, Meditation, Shathkarma etc which in turn can shield the body from the negative effects from any virus and bacteria," Tripathi said in his petition.

Ayurveda is not a single dimensional medical system but a holistic approach to a healthy body and balanced mind, he said.