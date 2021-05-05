PIL for priority vaccination to disabled, Delhi High Court seeks stand of Centre, Delhi government

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to treat persons with disabilities (PWD) on priority basis and make special provisions for vaccinating them against Covid-19 irrespective of their age.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Delhi government on the plea by two disabled persons.

In their plea, filed through advocates Siddharth Seem and Joicy, they have contended that the governments' failure to make any special provision for ensuring priority to PWD in the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, was a violation of the Constitutional mandate to give preferential treatment to such individuals.