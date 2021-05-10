PIL to declare Covid medicines as essential commodities

PIL in Delhi HC to declare medicines, equipment for Covid-19 as essential commodities

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued notice to the Union Health Ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 15:53 ist
The petition by Delhi resident Manisha Chauhan has also sought the appointment of special public prosecutors for dealing with such cases before the special fast track courts. Credit: iStock Photo

Medicines and equipment required for treatment of Covid-19 patients should be treated as essential commodities, a PIL urged in the Delhi High Court which on Monday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on the issue.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued notice to the Union Health Ministry and Delhi government on the plea which has also sought setting up of fast track courts to deal exclusively with cases of black marketing and hoarding of medicines and equipment.

The petition by Delhi resident Manisha Chauhan has also sought the appointment of special public prosecutors for dealing with such cases before the special fast track courts.

Advocates Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Parveen, appearing for Chauhan, told the court that in the absence of a notification declaring medicines and equipment meant for Covid-19 as essential commodities, these are being hoarded and black marketed.

They also told the bench that in the absence of any such notification, people hoarding or black marketing such items are trying to claim the benefit of it.

Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19

