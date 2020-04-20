PIL in SC for strict implementation of order against collection of rent

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court to ensure strict implementation of the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 29 for not collecting rent from students and labourers during the lockdown.

The petition filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak and others contended that a large section of the population of Delhi, Mumbai, Kota City, Bangalore, who were young students from other states were unable to pay rent of their accommodation. They are being threatened to vacate the rented premises, amid Covid-19 crisis, it alleges.

"In a pressing situation like this, the students, who stayed in rented accommodations, are in dire straits. If they are not helped by the concerned government, then they will have to live in constant fear and depression," their plea said.

The petitioners claimed that irrespective of the MHA order not to demand rent for a period of one month and further not to force the tenant to vacate premises during this period, it has been brought to notice that various landlords forcing tenant students to pay full rent or they would be thrown out of premises.

They cited the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in case of 'Maneka Gandhi Vs Union Of India' and Bandhua Mukti Morcha Vs Union of India to point out it is the fundamental right of everyone in this country to live with human dignity, free from exploitation and oppression.