PIL seeks exclusion of religious institutes from sections of Right To Education Act

The plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay contended that the prevailing system does not provide equal opportunity to all children

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 19:01 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

A PIL filed in the Supreme Court sought directions to the Centre to nullify provisions under the Right to Education Act that excluded religious institutions from its ambit for being "arbitrary irrational and contrary" to the Constitution.

The plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said the Centre inserted sections 1(4) and 1(5) of the RTE Act to deprive educational excellence to madrasas, vedic patshalas and educational institutions imparting religious instructions from the law. 

He claimed that sections 1(4) and 1(5) of the RTE Act not only offend articles 14, 15, 16, 21 and 21A but also ran contrary to articles 38, 39 and 46 and the Preamble of the Constitution.

"The prevailing system does not provide equal opportunity to all children as syllabus and curriculum varies for EWS, BPL, MIG, HIG and elite Class. It is necessary to state that purposive and harmonious construction of articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A with articles 38, 39, 46 of the Constitution which confirm that education is a basic right of every child and the state cannot discriminate the most important right," it said.

The petitioner stated that the great golden goals as set out in Preamble will remain elusive until sections 1(4), 1(5) of the RTE Act are nullified and uniform education, i.e., common syllabus common curriculum in native languages is made available to all children aged 6-14 years.

Towards this end, structured steps as a result of due deliberation, care and intelligence must be taken to achieve the goal of uniform education programme in furtherance of sections 7(6) and 29 of the Act, in a time-bound manner, the petitioner said.

