Pilot killed after Indian Army chopper crashes in J&K

Pilot killed after Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in J&K

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing pilots and the debris of the crashed chopper from a snowy area

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 11 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

One of the two pilots lost his life and the other one is injured in the Army Cheetah helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Line of Control (LoC) in the Tulail sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said that the crash happened near the Gujran Nallah area of Tulail, 200 kms from here. “There has been no information whether the pilot and co-pilot, who were on board at the time of the crash, ejected safely or suffered a casualty,” a police official said.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing pilots and the debris of the crashed chopper from a snowy area.

The Cheetah helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions. The five-seater Cheetah helicopter holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of helicopters.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Indian Army
India News
Chopper crash
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

 