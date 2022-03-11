Pilot killed after Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in J&K

One of the two pilots lost his life and the other one is injured in the Army Cheetah helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Line of Control (LoC) in the Tulail sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said that the crash happened near the Gujran Nallah area of Tulail, 200 kms from here. “There has been no information whether the pilot and co-pilot, who were on board at the time of the crash, ejected safely or suffered a casualty,” a police official said.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing pilots and the debris of the crashed chopper from a snowy area.

The Cheetah helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions. The five-seater Cheetah helicopter holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of helicopters.

(With agency inputs)

