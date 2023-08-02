Pinarayi Vijayan, Mayawati condemn Haryana violence

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Haryana government for failing to contain the violence in the state, claiming it proves that like Manipur, the law and order machinery in the northern state is in tatters.
Referring to the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh, she said if the state government was not in a position to provide security to the yatra, it should not have been allowed.
"The state government should make honest efforts to restore peace and harmony in Haryana ... it is the constitutional duty of every government to protect all religions and public property," she said here.
Also Read | SC notice to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over Nuh communal violence
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed grief over the ongoing communal violence in Haryana that has claimed six lives and termed the developments in the northern state as "distressing". In a tweet, the Left leader said the loss of lives and widespread arson are 'tragic.' He also urged everyone in the state to uphold communal harmony and swiftly end the violence.
"Deeply saddened by the distressing communal conflict unravelling in Haryana. The loss of lives and widespread arson are undeniably tragic. Let's unite in upholding communal harmony and swiftly end the violence. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the affected families," Vijayan tweeted. Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.
The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the VHP reporting the death of an injured Bajrang Dal activist while many shops and godown were torched in Gurugram which remained on the edge following clashes here and Nuh.
According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday last night.
