Pinch to household expenses as LPG cylinder prices hiked—Check rates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2022, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 09:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a move that will further pinch households' expenses, prices of a domestic LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder starting Wednesday.

A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi.

The price of the 5-kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 18/cylinder. Meanwhile the rates of 19-kg commercial cylinders have been cut by Rs 8.50.

LPG
India News

