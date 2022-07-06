Pinch to household expenses as LPG cylinder prices hiked—Check rates

In a move that will further pinch households' expenses, prices of a domestic LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder starting Wednesday.

A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi.

The price of the 5-kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 18/cylinder. Meanwhile the rates of 19-kg commercial cylinders have been cut by Rs 8.50.

More to follow...