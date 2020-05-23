PIPFPD appeals to India, Pakistan to release fishermen, women prisoners keeping in mind Eid & coronavirus

India and Pakistan should release the arrested fishermen and women prisoners of each other's country keeping in mind the holy month of Ramzan and Eid, Jatin Desai, national committee member of Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), said.

This should be done as a goodwill gesture, said Desai, who is based in Mumbai.

Desai has appealed to Pakistan PM Imran Khan and India's Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Apart from the holy month of Ramzan, both the countries should also consider keeping in mind the increasing novel coronavirus cases in both the countries and also in their prisons. The family members of arrested fishermen and others are worried about their near and dear ones languishing in each other's prisons.

There are 207 Indian fishermen and few women prisoners in Pakistan's prisons and similarly 99 Pakistani fishermen and few women prisoners are in Indian jails. The charges against fishermen are of 'inadvertently' crossing the territorial border and entering into the waters of another country.