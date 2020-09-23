Pixxel partners with Momentus for 2nd satellite launch in 2021

Space tech startup Pixxel on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with in-space satellite transportation and infrastructure company Momentus Inc for launching its second satellite in 2021.

Under the agreement with California-based Momentus, Pixxel's second satellite launch will be done in Sun-synchronous orbit using a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and it will have the option to fly again in 2022.

"We are excited to partner with Momentus to get our satellites up in orbit as soon as we can and get the data in the hands of our customers. Momentus' launch and in-space transfer services provide us with the flexibility to get to the orbit we want, even on a rideshare mission," Pixxel founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said in a statement.

Pixxel is planning to make and launch a constellation of 30 satellites between December 2022 to June 2023.

The Indian space technology firm secured Rs 37 crore in seed round funding led by Blume, growX and Lightspeed. The company plans to use the fund to develop its first satellite, which is expected to be launched later this year, and accelerate development of the second satellite.

"Pixxel is doing something innovative that hasn’t been done in India or the West. With a shared belief in humanity's expansion in space via in-situ resources, we wish this mission the ultimate success," Momentus CEO Mikhail Kokorich said.