Piyush Goyal launches portal to promote Railways' freight business

Aimed at improving the Indian Railways' freight business, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on launched an exclusive portal on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways' freight business development portal will act as a "one-stop, single-window" solution for all the needs of its freight customers, Goyal said at the launch.

"In a paradigm shift, the first-of-its-kind dedicated freight portal to ensure that all operations stay customer-centric, reduce the costs for logistics providers, provide online-tracking facility for suppliers and also simplify the process of goods transportation," he said.

The ministry specially designed and developed the portal, keeping in mind the varied needs of all existing and new customers with a focus on ease of doing business to bring more transparency and provide professional support.

The portal will introduce the ministry's freight business, list various benefits, guide the customers while searching for the most suitable terminal with the details of various terminal facilities and logistics services available, assist them in choosing the right wagon and present the expected charges and estimated time for their planned freight transportation.

A new customer can register on the portal and place a demand for wagons in the most convenient way.

With passenger train services suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, the ministry is banking heavily on freight revenues for its earnings from goods transporation surpassed last year earning.

In December 2020, the ministry's loading was 118.13 million tonnes, which is 8.54 per cent higher compared to the loading for the same period in 2019 (108.84 million tonnes). In this period, the national transporter earned Rs 11,788.11 crore from freight loading, which is also Rs 757.74 crore (6.87 per cent) more than the earnings for the same period in 2019 (Rs 11,030.37 crore).