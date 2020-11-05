Piyush Goyal seeks security to railway properties in Punjab before resuming trains

Amidst farmers blocking railways tracks in Punjab during their protest against the farm laws, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the railways is ready to start operations in the state provided an assurance is given from the state government about the security of its properties.

After meeting a delegation of BJP leaders, Goyal tweeted that "The Railways is ready to begin operations in Punjab provided the state government gives us an assurance of safety of trains and clears tracks of protesters."

The delegation included Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, party national general secretary Tarun Chug, spokesperson R P Singh and Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma met the Railway Minister and sought his intervention to resume railway services.

In a letter to the railway minister, Sharma alleged the state is literally "under siege" of the Congress government which is playing politics over the issue.

"We request immediate redressal by your office to take a undertaking from the state government for security and protection to start goods and passenger trains with immediate effect. The common man is reeling under great economic stress," he said.

"The industry and commerce in the state have virtually shut down and the repercussions of this economic hit will break the backbone of the economy in the already depressed economic status of the state. Punjab's industry and commerce plays a pivotal role by providing jobs to a large segment of society," he said.

He also said that fertiliser and pesticides shortage is becoming a huge problem for the agriculture sector.

"This letter is to bring to your notice the dire circumstances being forced on Punjabis as the Congress government (in the state) is busy sponsoring the agitation in the name of farmers.... The Union minister is aware that it's the festive season and people of the state cannot travel due to non-plying of trains. It is pertinent to note that the national security has to be considered as the supplies to Jammu and Kashmir is not reaching due to the apathy of the state government," he said in his letter.

Sharma also requested that the Punjab Chief Minister be immediately asked to give assurance that the railway blockades will be cleared and goods and passenger trains start with immediate effect.

Train services have remained suspended for over a month in the state due to agitation by farmer groups against three farm sector laws passed by Parliament recently. The national transporter has said that it has already suffered losses due to this to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore as protesters blocked railway tracks and occupied stations.

The three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were enacted recently.

Farmers' bodies protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate entities. They demand that the laws be withdrawn.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.