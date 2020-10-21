PLA soldier apprehended in Ladakh handed back to China

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, last night.

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldier was on Monday captured in eastern Ladakh by the Indian Army. The army had promised to return him to the PLA authorities after completing the formalities.

The soldier was apprehended in the Demchok sector after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control -- the disputed boundary between the two neighbours.

The soldier was handed over early Wednesday morning, according to the report.

Both countries have amassed thousands of troops in the region after a deadly clash in June.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region, with troops killing each other in hand-to-hand combat and firing shots in the air.

(With inputs from Reuters)