‘Place on record chargesheet’: SC to Delhi Police in hate speeches case

In January, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that it is conducting a fair and an unbiased investigation into the alleged hate speech

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 19:16 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Delhi Police to place on record the charge sheet in a case of hate speeches made at religious congregation held here in December, 2021. 

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala that the probe in the matter is at an advanced stage. 

He also said a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report on voice samples of the accused was awaited and the police will soon file a chargesheet in the matter.

The top court noted that ASG has submitted that the investigation is now at an advanced stage and the report of the voice sample is expected soon from the forensic lab.

“A copy of the charge sheet be placed on records," the bench said, putting the contempt petition filed by Tushar Gandhi for hearing in the first week of April.

In January, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that it is conducting a fair and an unbiased investigation into the alleged hate speech made at a religious assembly in the national capital in 2021, and it has examined spokesperson of Delhi BJP, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, members of Hindu Yuva Vahini and others so far. It added that the forensic science laboratory is scheduled to compare in March Sudarshan News editor's specimen voice sample with the video from YouTube.

Delhi Police investigating officer, in an affidavit, said that Vikram Bidhuri, spokesperson Delhi State BJP, who was one of the participants, has been examined – and Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief Sudarshan News, was examined in the case on November 1, 2022 and “he was bound down u/s 41A CrPC”. It added that the alleged hate speech video has been examined and the transcript has been prepared.

Supreme Court
India News
Delhi Police

