Plan prepared to vaccinate all adults in 3 months: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 21:27 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that a plan had been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

Kejriwal said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab.

"Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months," he tweeted. "We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated."

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi "does not have vaccines" for the inoculation of people in the 18-44 age group and purchase orders had been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to inoculate people in this category had been completed.

