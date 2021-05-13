Plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate recorded over past 3 days: Centre

'Plateauing in daily new Covid cases over last 3 days'

  • May 13 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 20:27 ist
India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

Plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases and positivity rate has been recorded in the country over the past three days, the government said Thursday, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of 25 per cent or more.

According to the government, the number of districts with week-on week rise in Covid-19 tests, yet decline in positivity rate has increased from 125 in April 22-28 to 338 between May 6 and 12.

Addressing a press conference, a senior official, also said as many as 12 states have more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases, while 24 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity rate.

India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the Covid-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. 

