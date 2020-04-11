This is how you can prevent lockdown stress

Playing games, exercise are some measures to prevent coronavirus lockdown stress: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 14:00 ist

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory that suggests playing games to lessen stress amid coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s natural to have stress due to the coronavirus fears, thus, it is essential to not only take care of physical fitness but also mental fitness," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS in a video launched by MoHFW.

 

Suggestions include playing games, chatting with family members, doing light exercises and reading books as some of the measures to de-stress your mind amid the lockdown.

India is under the lockdown for 21-days amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the nation.

