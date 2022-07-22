Plea filed in SC against 'ferocious' lions on state emblem at Central Vista

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the visible change made in the description and design of the state emblem of India in the project for the new Parliament building, saying the lions appeared to be "ferocious and aggressive with their mouth open and canine visible".

In their plea, advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra asked the court to issue a direction to the central government to correct the state emblem of India, recently installed at the top of the Centra Vista project in New Delhi.

It claimed the newly installed state emblem of India has a "visible difference in the design of lions which depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum".

It pointed out that the Sarnath lion capital of Asoka was adopted as the state emblem of India due to its philosophical and spiritual meaning. The state emblem is not just a graphic design but also has entrenched cultural and philosophical significance which ought not have been altered unmindfully and illegally, it claimed.