Plea filed in SC against state emblem at Central Vista

Plea filed in SC against 'ferocious' lions on state emblem at Central Vista

It claimed the newly installed state emblem of India has a 'visible difference in the design of the lions'

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 21:35 ist
The plea pointed out that the Sarnath lion capital of Asoka was adopted as the state emblem of India due to its philosophical and spiritual meaning. Credit: PTI Photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the visible change made in the description and design of the state emblem of India in the project for the new Parliament building, saying the lions appeared to be "ferocious and aggressive with their mouth open and canine visible".

In their plea, advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra asked the court to issue a direction to the central government to correct the state emblem of India, recently installed at the top of the Centra Vista project in New Delhi.

It claimed the newly installed state emblem of India has a "visible difference in the design of lions which depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum". 

It pointed out that the Sarnath lion capital of Asoka was adopted as the state emblem of India due to its philosophical and spiritual meaning. The state emblem is not just a graphic design but also has entrenched cultural and philosophical significance which ought not have been altered unmindfully and illegally, it claimed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
New Delhi
Central Vista
India News

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 