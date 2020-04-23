Plea filed in SC against meat consumption amid Coronavirus

A plea has been filed the Supreme Court by an NGO, 'Vishwa Jain Sangathan', for a direction to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to identify the role of animal species involved in the emergence of SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19).

It also asked the court to restrain the Centre and States from allowing slaughtering of any animal or chicken by way of 'Halal' during the current Coronavirus crisis.

The petition, filed through advocate Ravi Prakash Gupta, also sought a direction from the court for an interim ex-parte (without parties) stay of the March 30 circular, issued by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for violating of Articles 14, 21 and 51-A(g) of the Indian constitution.

It claimed the order promoted eating of ‘meat’ in the midst of a disastrous epidemic without even waiting for the final conclusive result of research made at present by biologists all over the world attempting to find out the ultimate carrier of this virus.

The petitioner contended that due to the violent eating habits of some people, who consumed both domestic and wild animals for mere ‘change of taste’ despite the availability of sufficient agri-based food, jeopardised the entire humanity created by nature after lakhs of years of the experiment through natural selection.

"This atrocious and barbaric habit for ‘change of taste’ of some people directly hits at the very root of Article 21 of the animal lovers," it claimed.