Plea filed in SC by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against alleged attack on beliefs of Muslims

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and its chief Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani for issuance directions against continuous "attack" on the personality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and alleged disparaging remarks by various persons in different parts of the country "attacking" the very belief system of the Muslim community at large.

The plea also sought a report from the central government in relation to the action taken by different state mechanisms regarding the hate speeches, more particularly targeting the personality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in the light of mandatory direction passed in the case of Tehseen Poonawala Vs Union of India.

The plea contended that insulting Prophet Mohammad was akin to attacking the very foundation of Islam.

It was also contended that such speeches go beyond the limits of a permitted critical denial of another’s beliefs, and were certainly likely to incite religious intolerance, and the state and central government authorities ought to consider the same to be incompatible with respect to the freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and must take proportionate restrictive measures.

It has been pointed out in the petition that such speeches destroy the secular fabric of the nation which also forms a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. The petition emphasised that the state machinery, bound by the Constitution, ought to have an adversarial relationship with the proponents of such speeches and must take adequate remedial and preventive steps.

However, even after a considerable amount of time, the state authorities have allegedly failed to uphold their duties in this regard. The petitioners also mentioned other steps already taken by them such as lodging complaints before the Police authorities.

It was also claimed that through such hate speeches, specifically when made against the religious personalities and Muslim community at large, the diversity of the country and peaceful co-existence of the followers of different religious beliefs come under serious threat. The petition further said that multiple violent acts have taken place in which many precious lives have been lost, mostly of the people belonging to the weaker section of the society, majority of them belonging to the Muslim community.

The plea also sought a direction for setting up an independent committee for compiling all the complaints relating to hate crime in the country and for court-monitored investigation and prosecution of the hate crimes.

