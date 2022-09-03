Plea filed in SC by Muslim body to oppose PIL against Places of Worship Act

A plea has been filed by a Muslim body in the Supreme Court to oppose a PIL challenging the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Lucknow-based, Muslim Personal Law Board of India (MPLBI) Trust sought to intervene in the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others.

The top court has fixed the matter against the 1991 law which mandated for maintaining the status of religious places as prevailed on August 15, 1947, for hearing on September 9.

The applicant organisation raised objection over maintainability of the plea by Upadhyay, claiming he has suppressed his affiliation to a political party, the largest party holding majority in the Parliament, which can well take the legislative route.

Read | 'Harassment of Muslims', says Asaduddin Owaisi on survey of madrasas in UP

The application claimed the plea was not only frivolous, motivated and mala fide, but was filed with an oblique objective to keep communal issues alive.

Such frivolous petitions are purely political. Upadhyay's plea is part of a "larger and devious design to keep alive the communal and religiously sensitive issues in the country to serve the political interest of certain individuals and organisations", the application read.

The organisation maintained that the 1991 law was passed to maintain peace in the society and preserve secularism in the country.

The plea also said the very purpose of the Act is to enable citizens to exercise their right to freedom of religion as enshrined in Article 25-28 in a peaceful manner.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has sought impleadment in the case.