Plea filed in SC to take away Dave's designation

Plea filed in SC to take away senior advocate designation of Dushyant Dave

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 19:20 ist

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to take away senior advocate designation of Dushyant Dave for his arguments in Suo Motu contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Petitioner Sharad Yadav claimed that on August 5, Dave raised unconnected issues to run down the Supreme Court's judges to defend Bhushan for his two tweets, triggering adverse proceedings.

Dave had then raked up the issue of Judges' press conference, sexual harassment charge against then CJI Ranjan Gogoi and subsequent acceptance of Rajya Sabha nomination by him, Ayodhya and Loya case judgements among others.

"The conduct of Dave has smeared the image of Supreme Court, and sowed certain misgivings about the institution," the petitioner claimed, asking the court to withdraw the designation of senior advocate from Dave.

 

Supreme Court
Plea

