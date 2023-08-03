Plea filed in Supreme Court against HC's order allowing caste survey in Bihar

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court questioning validity of the Patna High Court's August 1 order, approving the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste census in the state, saying the entire exercise is without authority and legislative competence and reeks of mala fide.

One of the petitioners, Akhilesh Kumar, who challenged the move before the HC, contended that the notification issued on June 6, 2022, is against the constitutional mandate of distribution of powers between the State and the Union legislature as enshrined under Article 246 of the Constitution.

His plea said the High Court erroneously dismissed the said writ petition without taking into consideration the fact that the State of Bihar lacked the competence to notify caste-based survey.

"In terms of constitutional mandate, only the Union Government is empowered to conduct the census. In the present case, the State of Bihar has sought to usurp the powers of Union of India, by merely publishing a notification in the official gazette," it claimed.

The plea said the June 2, 2022 decision of Bihar Cabinet to conduct a caste-based survey from its own resources and the appointment of a District Magistrate to supervise it, is also against the Census Act, 1948 as well as Rules 3, 4 and 6A of the Census Rules, 1990.

A division bench of the High Court had dismissed a batch of writ petitions against the Nitish Kumar government's decision, saying the action of the state is "perfectly valid, and (is) initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing ‘development with justice’; as proclaimed in the address to both Houses.

It had also noted the actual survey did not contemplate any coercion to divulge the details. The decision passed the test of proportionality and did not violate the rights of privacy of the individual especially since it is in furtherance of a ‘compelling public interest’ which in effect is the ‘legitimate State interest’, the HC had said.

The Bihar government has already filed a caveat in the matter.