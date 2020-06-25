Plea filed in Supreme Court for better facilities in child care institutions

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court for better facilities in child care institutions following the emergence of reports of 57 minor girls, having tested positive for Covid-19 in a shelter home in Kanpur.

In an application, Aparna Bhat, amicus curiae in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case, claimed that the rights of children were currently in dire straits with the challenges posed by the pandemic and the bare minimum requirements for a good management protocol.

Her plea contended that the CCIs need to ensure that any child referred to them by the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) were placed in adequate quarantine.

"Similarly, there is a need for taking other preventive measures at this time to ensure the prevention of the further spread of Covid-19 among children in these facilities," it said.

The application also sought proper medical treatment and facilities for the 57 Covid-19 patients from Kanpur shelter home. Of these girls, five were pregnant and one HIV positive.

On April 3, the court has Suo Motu directed the authorities to consider releasing on bail all those children, who were kept in observation homes on being found in conflict with the law, as Covid-19 was intensifying in the country.

The court had also said that urgent measures need to be taken on priority to prevent the spread of the virus to Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

On June 11, the court asked all the state governments to spell out measures being undertaken to prevent infection of Coronavirus among juveniles kept at the protection homes. It had asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain how 35 out of 57 children got infected with the Covid-19 in a protection home at Royapuram, Chennai.