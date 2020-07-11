Plea filed in Supreme Court for compensation for Covid-19 victims

A plea has been filed by a Kerala resident, for a direction to the Centre and States to formulate a guideline to provide ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of those who died due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a petition, social activist Hasik Thayikandi contended that there were numerous instances where doctors, para medical staff, government servants and sanitation workers have lost their lives while protecting life of other citizens.

The outbreak of the disease has already been notified as a disaster under the Disaster Management Act. It has been increasing with each passing day, taking lives of diligent tax payers and adversely affecting other citizens.

"It is the need of hour to invoke public law remedy as citizens are sacrificing their daily lives and the state must safeguard and provide relief to citizens who succumbed to Covid-19 while discharging their duties," the plea filed by advocate Deepak Prakash said.

The petitioner also sought directions to the Centre and States to file a detailed status report before the court, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths and causalities and measures taken by the authorities for compensating the loss of life due to the disaster.

He said in the past, compensations ranging from Rs 15 lakhs to Rs one crore has been announced for disasters like tornado, earthquake, tsunami and recent Vizag gas leak.