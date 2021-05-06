Plea in Bombay HC seeks Z-plus security for SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court has sought Z-plus security for Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII) which manufactures the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19.
The Union government has already granted `Y' category security to the Pune-based industrialist.
Advocate Datta Mane, the petitioner, also sought a direction to the police to register FIR and carry out a probe into alleged threat to Poonawalla over the supply of vaccine.
If vaccine makers felt unsafe, it could affect vaccine production, the petition, filed on Wednesday, said.
Read: Everything falls on my shoulders, but can't do it alone: Adar Poonawalla on vaccine pressure in India
"If Adar Poonawalla is out of India due to threat to his life, then it (his company) will be a ship in a storm without its captain," said the plea.
Poonawalla had said in a recent interview to The Times that he left for the United Kingdom due to threats and pressure from `powerful people' seeking vaccine doses on priority.
Mane further said in the petition that he has approached the Commissioner of Police, Pune and Maharashtra Director General of Police with a complaint about alleged threat to the SII CEO.
The high court should direct the police to register FIR and ask the government to provide higher-level security to Poonawalla, the petition said.
It will come up for hearing in due course.
