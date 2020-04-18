Plea in SC challenges order to pay full wages, salary during coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Plea in SC challenges order to pay full wages

The petitioner sought permission to pay wages at the rate of 50% of basic pay plus dearness allowance to its workers

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Apr 18 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 20:33 ist
A view of the Supreme Court (DH Photo)

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by a public limited company, questioning the validity of the orders issued by the Centre and the Maharashtra government to pay full salary to employees during the period of lockdown.

In a writ petition, Nagreeka Exports Limited contended that the National Disaster Management Authority and National Executive Committee constituted under the National Disaster Management Act have no power to direct the employers to make payment to their workers, without any deduction, during the period of lockdown.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

It said the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 29 and Maharashtra government on March 31 were violative of fundamental rights, besides being "illegal, unethical, improper and illegitimate".

 

"The orders have taken into consideration only the employee class and have totally ignored the rights of the employer. COVID-19 is adversely impacting both employer and employee class. Therefore, the government ought to have taken a balanced view so that both these classes could overcome this unprecedented situation," the plea said. 

The petitioner sought permission to pay wages at the rate of 50 per cent of basic pay plus dearness allowance to its workers or employees. 

The company also contended that the workers' absenteeism has led to zero production in this period. In such a scenario, if the employers are forced to make payment to the workers for the entire lockdown period, it may lead to closure of many micro, small and medium scale industries, causing permanent unemployment of many people and detriment to the economy, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Supreme Court
