Plea in SC seeks change in lawyers' coats during summer

Plea in SC seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats, gowns during summer

The plea said wearing coats during summer makes it difficult for lawyers to move from one court to another

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 29 2021, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 20:36 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats and gowns in the apex court as well as the high courts across the country during summer.

The plea has sought a direction to state bar councils to amend their rules and decide the time period when lawyers would be exempted from wearing black coats and gowns depending upon the fact as to when the summer peaks in the particular state.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi.

Wearing coats during torrid summer makes it difficult for lawyers to move from one court to another, it said.

Lawyers' dress code is governed by the Bar Council of India Rules under the Advocates Act, 1961, and they make it mandatory for an advocate to wear a black coat with a white shirt and a white neckband.

Under the rules, wearing an advocate's gown is optional except when the lawyer is appearing in the Supreme Court or in a high court.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
lawyers
Bar Council of India
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 