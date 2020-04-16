Plea in SC seeks free unlimited calls, data usage facilities during COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to mobile and DTH service providers to give facilities of completely free and unlimited calling and data usage and viewing of channels respectively during the period of lockdown clamped to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

In his petition, advocate Manohar Pratap also asked the court to direct Amazon and Netflix to provide all contents on their video streaming to the viewers, completely free during the period of lockdown as steps to deal with "psychological pressure mounting on individuals due to lockdown or kept in isolation or quarantine".

The petitioner contended lakhs of people who are either stranded at various places with or without families or are in the quarantine facility, do not have any means or resources to get their phone recharged.

"In the present emergent situation, where the physical movement of individuals has been restricted for the larger good, the only means of communication left is digital

means by way of audio/video calling," he pointed out.

The petitioner also said that the free and unlimited access to the channels on satellite TVs (DTH) would give a new means of entertainment to the viewers. It will also help to combat the psychological pressure which is being mounted on the individuals being confined in indoors or who are kept in isolation.