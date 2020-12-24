Plea in SC to appoint chairman, members of Law Commission

A PIL petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to make the Law Commission a statutory body and appoint a chairman and members to the body, which remained headless since September 1, 2018.

With the Law Commission not working, the Centre doesn’t have the benefit of recommendations from this specialised body on the different aspects of law, which are entrusted to it for study and recommendations, a plea by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said.

The commission, on a reference made to it by the Centre, apex court and high courts, researches law and reviews existing laws for making reforms and enacting new legislations. It also undertakes studies and research for bringing reforms in justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in the cost of litigation etc., he pointed out.

Upadhyay asked the court to direct the Centre to take appropriate steps to appoint a chairperson and members to the 22 Law Commission of India.

Alternatively, being the custodian of the Constitution and protector of the fundamental rights, the court may use its plenary constitutional power to appoint the chairperson and members of the Commission of India and declare it as a statutory body, he pleaded.