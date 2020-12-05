Plea made in SC to refund excess money charged for RT-PCR test

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a petition filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal for a direction to the Union government to fix the maximum rate for the RT-PCR test to Rs 400 for all Covid-19 patients uniformly across the country.

At present, the RT-PCR test is being fixed between the range of Rs 900 to Rs 2800 by various state governments, Union Territories and NCT of Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sought a response from the Centre and Ministry of Health on a PIL by the Bofors-fame lawyer.

The petition filed by Agrawal sought a direction to the governments to fix the maximum rate for the RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test.

“There is a big loot by laboratories and they are minting money to the tune of crores and crores of rupees. The margin of profit is so high as it is as high as 1400 % in Andhra Pradesh and 1200 % in Delhi,” the plea filed by Agrawal claimed.

“The matter is concerned with 135 crore citizen of the country as everybody worried with the coronavirus and forced to get their test done at this exorbitant price,” the plea said.

Agrawal, who had filed the petition in the Bofors scam, said that the court should pass appropriate directions and orders to the Centre to ensure all states fixed the RT-PCR test at Rs 400 uniformly across the country, for Covid-19 patients.