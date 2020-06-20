Plea moved in SC to modify order on stay of Jagannath Rath Yatra

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court for recall of June 18 order staying the world famous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, saying the ritual can be performed by 500-600 servitors by following the necessary guidelines including social distancing and other conditions.

In a modification application filed by Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagran Manch through its secretary, Saroj Kumar Sahoo said that as many as 1304 people have been in isolation for more than one and half months as part of the preparation of the event.

"The Puri municipality is categorised as a green zone and thousands of people have gathered on the road connecting the Puri Jagannath temple to Gindicha temple on May 30 by maintaining social distance and following the guidelines and sang Odisha state anthem -- 'Bande Utkal Jnani'," it said.

The applicant also pointed out 'Deba Snan' ritual was performed on June 5 with the help of 800 servitors. Before that all of them had undergone COVID-19 tests and were found negative.

Lakhs of Lord Jagannath devotees were faced with a sense of deprivation as the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18 stayed any activity related to the Rath Yatra, on the ground of threat to public health and safety in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The top court then acted on a plea by NGO - Odisha Vikas Parishad.

The application filed in the court for recall of the order said that the petitioner had concealed the fact that Orissa High Court had already dealt with the matter and left it to the state government to decide upon organising the Rath Yatra in strict adherence with the guidelines.

This is the first time that the Rath Yatra -- where devotees pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra, --would not take place as scheduled on June 23 in its over rehundred years of history.