Pledge for 'freedom from the virus' this Independence Day, says PM Modi in 67th Mann Ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 67th edition of his monthly radio talk show 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 26 at 11 am.

In his address, he talked about a range of issues — the coronavirus pandemic, India's ties with Suriname, Atmanirbhar Bharat — among others. As India celebrates the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas today, remembering former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he also talked about the 1999 Kargil war.

Here are some of the key things he mentioned:

**People with such a disposition keep thinking of harming even their well-wishers… that is why when India extended a hand of friendship, Pakistan tried to respond, stabbing in the back. But after that, when our gallant Army displayed deeds of valour when India demonstrated her might the whole world watched it.

**On social media, they are saluting their brave heart heroes and paying tributes to those martyred with the #CourageinKargil hashtag. Today, I, on behalf of all countrymen salute the brave soldiers….and along with them I also salute the brave mothers who gave rise to the real heroes, sons of Mother India.

**Going beyond Gandhi Ji’s thought, Atal Ji had said that the Kargil war has given us another Mantra- And the Mantra was – before taking any important decision, we should think whether our step, our endeavour is befitting to the honour of the soldier who laid down his life in those remote mountains. Come, let us listen to the sentiment in the very voice of Atal ji- Let us understand it…the time to has come to accept it.

** Today, India's Covid-19 recovery rate is better than other countries. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We have been able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant.

**The correct approach, a positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities, adversities into triggers of development & progress.

**I am noticing that many people and institutions are campaigning to celebrate Rakshabandhan this time in a different manner. And many people are linking the festival with Vocal for Local, and this is true too. In society, if the business of a person near our home increases on account of our festivals and thus, in turn, his festival becomes merrier, then the joy of the festival increases manifold.

**There was a time when whether in sports or other sectors, most people were either from big cities or from famous families or from well-known schools or colleges. Now, the country is changing. Our youth are coming forward from villages, from small towns and from ordinary families.

**On the seventh of August is the National Handloom Day. The Handloom of India and our Handicrafts encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years. It should be an endeavour on part of all of us to use Indian Handloom and Handicrafts as much as possible and also communicate to more and more people about them. The more the world knows about the richness and diversity of Indian handloom and handicrafts, the greater our local artisans and weavers will benefit.

**I urge the youth, the people of my country to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this Independence day. Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties.