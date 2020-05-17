PM appreciates song inspired by his call for 'atma-nirbhar' India

PM lauds song inspired by his 'atma-nirbhar' India call

PTI
  • May 17 2020, 23:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a new song that has been inspired by his call for an "atma-nirbhar" or self-reliant India, describing it as upbeat and motivating.

He was responding to a tweet by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar who said the song, inspired by the spirit of a self-reliant India, was created by 211 singers.

"This song is upbeat and motivating," the prime minister tweeted.

He said its music and melody gives the message of a self-reliant India.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Modi had said the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant. 

Self-reliance is one of the biggest lessons that the coronavirus outbreak has taught us, he had said recently while addressing gram panchayat members. 

