PM calls for ensuring adequate health infra, accelerating vaccination drive for adolescents in Covid meeting

He said a meeting with chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and public health response

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 21:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid a steeply rising Covid curve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a meeting with the Chief Ministers would be convened soon to devise state-specific public health responses.

Top officials gave the Prime Minister a detailed overview of the Covid-19 situation including various predictive scenarios of peak cases. The government, however, didn’t release those predictions.

After a detailed discussion, the Prime Minister said a meeting with the Chief Ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

Modi also highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to control the spread, besides stressing on the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild and asymptomatic cases.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-Covid health services while managing the Covid cases – an apprehension expressed by many experts. He also spoke about the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday would be having a meeting with the Health Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to review the Covid situation in those states.

