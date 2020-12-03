PM calls for ensuring opportunity, improving accessibility for persons with disabilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India has taken numerous measures to ensure a positive change in the lives of persons with disabilities, as he gave a call for collectively working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for them.
Modi's comments were in the context of the UN choosing the theme of "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World” to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
This year, the UN has said, it will be commemorated on December 4 in conjunction with the 13th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP13).
Using the hashtag of the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities", Modi tweeted, "The resilience and fortitude of persons with disabilities inspires us. Under the Accessible India initiative, numerous measures have been taken that ensure there is a positive change in the lives of our Divyang sisters and brothers".
The resilience and fortitude of persons with disabilities inspires us. Under the Accessible India initiative, numerous measures have been taken that ensure there is a positive change in the lives of our Divyang sisters and brothers. #InternationalDayofPersonswithDisabilities
The prime minister added, "In line with the year's @UN theme of 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World', let us collectively keep working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for our Divyang sisters and brothers."
