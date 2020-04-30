PM calls for self reliance in mineral production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that India should be self-reliant in production of minerals and its processing.

The PM, who held a meeting to deliberate the potential economic reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of COVID-19, also asked the concered department to prepare action plan to make country at par international standard in mining sector.

He also directed the officials to take steps to reduce delays in obtaining clearances and partnering with states to facilitate increase in private investment in the sector to boost the economy.

The PM directed to reduce the import of thermal coal as a huge coal stock inventory is available in the country, said a statement.

Auctioning of additional blocks, encouraging wider participation in auctions, increasing the production of mineral resources, reducing the cost of mining and cost of transporting, increasing ease of doing business while also reducing carbon footprint with environmentally sustainable development issues also discussed in the meeting.

Coal transport from mines to railway sliding, automatic loading on rail wagons, coal gasification and liquification, coal bed methane exploration were also discussed for potential reforms.

The PM reviewed the contribution of mines sector in increasing employment opportunities and boosting growth.