PM-CARES allocates Rs 3,100 crore for coronavirus fight

Under attack from the opposition over the exodus of migrant workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday allocated Rs 1,000 crore from the PM-CARES Fund for providing medical treatment and making travel arrangements for them.

The PM-CARES Fund, which was the target of opposition criticism, also allocated Rs 2,000 crore for purchase of 50,000 ventilators and Rs 100 crore for vaccine development.

The allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for migrant workers would be made to state governments and union territories on the basis of the 2011 Census.

“This amount would be provided to the state governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangements of the migrants,” an official statement said.

The 50,000 ventilators to be purchased at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore would be provided to government-run Covid-hospitals in all states and union territories for better treatment of critical patients.

The Fund would also support efforts at developing a vaccine for Covid-19 through an allocation of Rs 100 crore, which will be utilised under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund Trust was set up on March 27 with the Prime Minister at the helm and Ministers of Defence, Home and Finance as members.

Opposition parties including the Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool have hit out at the Modi government accusing it of not maintaining transparency over the PM-CARES Fund. They have also questioned the need for a separate fund when there was a PM National Relief Fund.