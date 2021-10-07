PM-CARES for Children Scheme to benefit kids who lost caretakers to Covid-19

Children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19 and are registered under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme will receive stipend after they turn 18 years old for five years and receive Rs 10 lakh at the time of attaining 23 years besides gap funding for ensuring education and health insurance.

The guidelines for the scheme were issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Eligible children can avail benefits till they turn 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the comprehensive support for children who have lost both their parents due to Covid-19 pandemic on May 29, which is aimed at ensuring comprehensive care and protection of such children in a sustained manner, enable their wellbeing through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support.

Children who lost both parents or surviving parents or legal guardian/adoptive parents/single adoptive parents due to Covid-19, starting from 11 March, 2020, the date on which the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 as pandemic till December 31 this year will be eligible.

According to the scheme, a lump sum amount will be transferred directly in the post office account of beneficiaries. A pro-rata amount will be credited upfront in the account of each identified beneficiary such that the corpus for each beneficiary becomes Rs 10 lakh at the time of attaining 18 years of age.

Children will receive a monthly stipend between 18 years and 23 years of age. They will receive Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years.

All beneficiaries will also be enrolled under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The scheme also provides assistance for studies from preschool to higher education. While children below six years will receive support and assistance from anganwadi services for supplementary nutrition among others, admission will be given to beneficiaries in any nearest school as a day scholar, including in Kendriya Vidyalayas and private schools. In private schools, tuition fees will be exempted under the Right to Education Act.

In government schools, for students below 10 years, two sets of free uniforms and textbooks will be provided, under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

For children between 11-18 years of age, if the child is living with the extended family, then admission in the nearest government/government aided school/Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs)/private schools as a day scholar should be ensured by the District Magistrate.

For higher education, the beneficiary would be assisted in obtaining education loans for professional courses or higher education in India. Under circumstances where the beneficiary is unable to avail interest exemption from extant Central and State Government scheme, then the interest on the educational loan will be paid from PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

