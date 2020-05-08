PM condoles death of migrants in Maha train accident

PM condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

PTI
PTI,
  • May 08 2020, 09:44 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 09:44 ist
PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

He said all possible assistance is being provided.

At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

Read: Train runs over migrant workers in Aurangabad; 17 dead

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".

The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and  had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
India
Migrant worker
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Aurangabad

What's Brewing

Bundesliga season resumes on May 16 with empty stadiums

Bundesliga season resumes on May 16 with empty stadiums

RIL considers sale of 4.9% stake in Asian Paints

RIL considers sale of 4.9% stake in Asian Paints

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Coronavirus: Was the Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

Coronavirus: Was the Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

 