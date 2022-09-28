PM congratulates Rajshri Productions on 75 years of inception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated production house Rajshri Productions for completing 75 years of its inception, saying the banner has showcased the "beauty of Indian culture and values" through the decades.

According to the Mumbai-based entertainment studio's official Twitter handle, the prime minister had written a letter on August 29 addressing its managing director Kamal Kumar Barjatya.

"I thank you for your greetings on the occasion of 75 years of freedom of our country and wish you the same.

"It was also interesting to note that Rajshri Productions celebrated 75 years of successful work on the same day as our Independence Day. I congratulate your family and your team on this momentous occasion and wish you success in all your future endeavours," the PM wrote in the letter, which was uploaded in the Twitter post.

Founded by Tarachand Barjatya in 1947, Rajshri Productions is one of India's oldest, largest and renowned entertainment studios.

With a focus on family entertainment, melodious music and new talent, the banner has produced successful films like Dosti (1964), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Saaransh (1984), and Salman Khan-starrers Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999).

It has produced successful TV shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

"Guided by the vision of your father, Shri Tarachand Barjatya, Rajshri Productions has entertained many generations of audiences across different media, be it cinema, television or music, while showcasing the beauty of Indian culture and values.

"Shri Sooraj Barjatya has also continued in the same vein, creating some memorable works of entertainment," the prime minister further said.

Vikas (development) and Virasat (legacy) go hand in hand, added Modi.

"As part of the vision for the Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years of the journey of independent India towards the milestone of 100 years of freedom, I had emphasised upon the need to celebrate our heritage and take inspiration from it.

"The entertainment industry as a whole has a key role in this and Rajshri Productions can be a frontrunner in this mission of nourishing our future with the fragrance of our heritage," he said.

Rajshri Productions has furthered the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' by encouraging quality content in different languages and collaborating with creative minds from different regions, Modi wrote.

"I am sure that you will continue to strengthen India's innate cultural unity and diversity.

"Once again, I congratulate Rajshri Productions for completing 75 years af entertaining India, I wish you great success in all your future endeavours," Modi continued.

In response to this letter, the production house said they were grateful to the prime minister for his gesture.

"A letter from honorable PM @narendramodi ji congratulating Rajshri Productions on the completion of 75 years in the business of Media and Entertainment! #75YearsOfRajshri #Gratitude," Rajshri Productions said in a tweet.

The banner's upcoming feature film is "Uunchai", directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, the movie is slated to be released in theatres on November 11.