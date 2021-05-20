PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM for second term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday on taking oath for a second term.
Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to its second consecutive spell in power in the recent Assembly polls, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday.
READ: Pinarayi Vijayan: The 'captain' who scripted history by steering LDF to second successive win
Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2021
"Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office," Modi sain in a tweet.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling