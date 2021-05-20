PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM

PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM for second term

Vijayan was sworn-in as the chief minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 19:44 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday on taking oath for a second term.

Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to its second consecutive spell in power in the recent Assembly polls, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday.

READ: Pinarayi Vijayan: The 'captain' who scripted history by steering LDF to second successive win

"Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office," Modi sain in a tweet.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pinarayi Vijayan
Narendra Modi
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?

Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 