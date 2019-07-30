PM crop insurance: Sena MPs urge PM to plug loopholes

A delegation of Shiv Sena MPs on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to plug "loopholes" in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana.

The MPs complained that several farmers in Maharashtra have not received adequate compensation for their losses under the crop insurance scheme.

Speaking to reporters later, Vinay Raut, Shiv Sena's leader in the Lok Sabha, said the compensation should be based on the best crop production in the five previous years.

Prataprao Jadhav, party MP from Buldhana, said insurance companies should also have their offices at block and district levels. This, he said, will help farmers to register their claims.