PM egging party workers to violate lockdown: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving a call to violate the national lockdown due to COVID-19, saying his appeal to BJP members to collect funds from 40 people and visit another 40 who is engaged in fighting the pandemic should be withdrawn.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said this was "nothing but an open violation" by the Prime Minister himself of the 21-day lockdown that he himself announced and an "open encouragement" to the ruling BJP do so.

"This is not merely objectionable but has to be immediately rescinded if the country and people’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic has to succeed," it said.

In his address to the party workers on the occasion of BJP's 40th Foundation Day, the CPI(M) said, Modi gave a call to BJP workers to contribute generously to PM-CARES and also collect a contribution from 40 others.

"Secondly, at every booth level, BJP workers are to visit at least 40 people who are working for essential services and health care to personally thank them. Thirdly, after abdicating the government’s responsibility to provide with food, shelter, and wages, the Prime Minister is now calling upon the BJP workers to provide relief, violating the lockdown," the CPI(M) said.