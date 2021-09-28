PM greets Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday

PM greets Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday

An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 11:55 ist
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday.

Also read: The stunning longevity of Lata

An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday.

Modi said, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life." 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lata Mangeshkar
Narendra Modi
India News
bollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 