PM greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival

PM greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 11:51 ist
"I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens," he said. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on "Raja Parba", hoping that the festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood in society.

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day signifies beginning of the solar month of "Mithuna" marking the beginning of rains, according to the Odisha tourism website.

"Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society," Modi tweeted in Odiya and English.

"I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Odisha
Narendra Modi
Festival

What's Brewing

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

 