PM greets people on 75th Independence Day, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The prime minister will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion

  • Aug 15 2021, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 09:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.

Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day on Sunday.

The prime minister will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion.

