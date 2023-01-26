PM greets people on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival associated with the worship of 'Maa Vidyadayini', the prime minister said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 15:12 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Thursday.

"May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival associated with the worship of 'Maa Vidyadayini'," the prime minister said.

Narendra Modi
India News

