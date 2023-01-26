PM greets people on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Thursday.
"May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा का यह सुअवसर हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। मां विद्यादायिनी की वंदना से जुड़े इस पावन पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023
"Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival associated with the worship of 'Maa Vidyadayini'," the prime minister said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence
Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try
Here’s why everyone wants your email address
Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade
Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand
Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track
Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?