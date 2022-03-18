PM hails media's role in promoting govt programmes

PM hails media's role in promoting govt programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

  • Mar 18 2022, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 12:20 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said media can play a positive role in changing the lives of people and hailed the contribution of the fourth estate in promoting government's ambitious initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, saying these are the subjects beyond the domain of politics.

"I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity", the Prime Minister said, inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi. Observing that the media has also played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' the Prime Minister said these are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties.

"They are about making a better nation in the coming years", Modi said. Addressing the programme, also joined online by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by dignitaries including Union Minister V Muraleedharan and state Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas, Modi said in today's day and age, the world has many expectations from India.

"When the Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores, it was speculated that India would not be able to manage things well. The people of India proved these critics wrong," he said.

