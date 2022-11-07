PM has crippled India through wrong policies: Rahul

PM has crippled India through wrong policies: Rahul

Gandhi will traverse through Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana before entering the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on November 20

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 22:13 ist
Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra late Monday. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crippled the Indian economy because of demonetisation, implementation and GST and other wrong policies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. 

“The poor have been badly affected,” Gandhi said as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra late Monday.

The statement of Gandhi comes on the eve of November 8, the date when demonetisation was undertaken by Modi six years ago.

“I am meeting all, anyone can come and meet me,” he said amid thunderous applause even as he added that the march would continue till Jammu and Kashmir. “Come what may, we will not stop,” he said. 

Gandhi will traverse through Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana before entering the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on November 20. 

“During the fortnight, Rahul ji would cover 382 km in Maharashtra and he would be addressing two rallies - one in Nanded and another in Shegaon in Buldhana district,” a senior leader said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Demonetisation

What's Brewing

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

 