PM has crippled India through wrong policies: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crippled the Indian economy because of demonetisation, implementation and GST and other wrong policies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

“The poor have been badly affected,” Gandhi said as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra late Monday.

The statement of Gandhi comes on the eve of November 8, the date when demonetisation was undertaken by Modi six years ago.

“I am meeting all, anyone can come and meet me,” he said amid thunderous applause even as he added that the march would continue till Jammu and Kashmir. “Come what may, we will not stop,” he said.

Gandhi will traverse through Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana before entering the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

“During the fortnight, Rahul ji would cover 382 km in Maharashtra and he would be addressing two rallies - one in Nanded and another in Shegaon in Buldhana district,” a senior leader said.